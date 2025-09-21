Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Insider Sylvain Laroche Sells 25,000 Shares

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) insider Sylvain Laroche sold 25,000 shares of Orbit Garant Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,571 shares in the company, valued at C$340,113.60. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Shares of OGD opened at C$1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.66. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62.
