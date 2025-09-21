Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Insider Sylvain Laroche Sells 25,000 Shares

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) insider Sylvain Laroche sold 25,000 shares of Orbit Garant Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,571 shares in the company, valued at C$340,113.60. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Orbit Garant Drilling Price Performance

Shares of OGD opened at C$1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.66. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

About Orbit Garant Drilling

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.