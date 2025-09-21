Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $226.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.60 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.54 and a 200 day moving average of $240.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.58.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

