Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $1.51 Million in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 29,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 8.3% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 3.9% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $932.15 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $938.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $759.67 and its 200 day moving average is $734.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

