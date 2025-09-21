Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Holdings Decreased by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

