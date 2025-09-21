Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 62.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 44,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the second quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,093,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MPC opened at $185.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $186.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.