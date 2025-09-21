BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 175.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,558,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after buying an additional 1,629,765 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $12,534,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,756,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after buying an additional 905,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,407,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,481,000 after buying an additional 885,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,965.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 695,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $191.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

