Realty Income Corporation $O Stock Position Decreased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Barclays raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

