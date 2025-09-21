Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Battery Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group AG has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business had revenue of $374.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRAD shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research raised Sportradar Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

