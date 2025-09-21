Nice $NICE Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nice by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Nice in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 1,518.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on NICE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nice presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.
Nice Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of NICE stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. Nice has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.24.
Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. Analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nice
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nice
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.