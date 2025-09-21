Nice $NICE Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nice by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Nice in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 1,518.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NICE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nice presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. Nice has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.24.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. Analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

