Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,683 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,091,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 319,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 214,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 52,060 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG opened at $90.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

