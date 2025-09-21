BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $771,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 429,973 shares in the company, valued at $55,303,127.26. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $128.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.