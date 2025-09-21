BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after buying an additional 8,012,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,889,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,583,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $134,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,037 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,585.70. This trade represents a 75.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,104,256 shares of company stock worth $64,129,551. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. CLSA upgraded General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.