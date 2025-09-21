BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,841,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $88.59 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.