The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Holdings Boosted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,404 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,897,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $229,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

