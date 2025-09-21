BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,206 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $24,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $364.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.23 and a 200 day moving average of $328.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $365.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

