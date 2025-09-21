PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $3,633,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

