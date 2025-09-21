Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 76.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $366,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,671. The trade was a 82.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $52.88 on Friday. Vicor Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.73. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.44%.The business had revenue of $141.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

