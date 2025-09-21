Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,957 Shares of Cerus Corporation $CERS

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,957 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cerus worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Cerus Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. Cerus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

