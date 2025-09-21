Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.7%

MRCY stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $273.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.56 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 1,220 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $78,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,344.62. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 13,050 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $841,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 374,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,170,952.96. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,980 shares of company stock valued at $55,529,247 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

