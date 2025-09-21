IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,083,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,892,003,000 after purchasing an additional 493,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,770,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000,000 after purchasing an additional 953,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Edison International by 111.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,318 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 190.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Edison International by 38.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,658,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

