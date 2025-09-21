eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 1.7%

eBay stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. eBay’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $666,714.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,788,151.96. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,553 shares of company stock worth $13,505,983. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete Research raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.