IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

GEHC opened at $74.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.