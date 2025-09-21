IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $593,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,300. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE PSX opened at $129.39 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $140.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

