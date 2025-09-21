DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Stock Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,449.58. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $130,459.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,254.11. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,315 shares of company stock worth $689,431 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer lowered DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.