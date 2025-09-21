Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,406.07, for a total transaction of $4,218,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,852. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.47, for a total value of $3,508,837.92. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,634,663.56. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,232 shares of company stock worth $25,668,361 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,599.73.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,281.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,432.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,413.77.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

