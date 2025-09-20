Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $2,532,331,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.11 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The firm has a market cap of $816.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

