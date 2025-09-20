CMH Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $426.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.28, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.68 and a 200 day moving average of $308.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

