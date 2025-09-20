SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO opened at $66.52 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $286.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

