CX Institutional Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $583.88 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $577.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,717 shares of company stock worth $22,684,831. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.