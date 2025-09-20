Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $365.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

