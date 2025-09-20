Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.43.

Amgen Stock Up 3.5%

AMGN stock opened at $285.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.66. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $339.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

