iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stock Holdings Boosted by William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 9.1% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 339.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $245.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

