iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $119.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

