Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 292 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $19,278,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $963.21 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a PE ratio of 121.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $922.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $923.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

