Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $328.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $328.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.02. The stock has a market cap of $538.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

