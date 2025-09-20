UMB Bank n.a. Sells 17,484 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $21,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:CRM opened at $247.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.97. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $551,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,406,936.39. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

