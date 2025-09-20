IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

