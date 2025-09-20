Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.