WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $642,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 8,419.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

