Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 1,859 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0%

DIS opened at $113.71 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.