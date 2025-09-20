Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,641,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 277,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $336.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.19.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

