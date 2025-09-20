Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.4% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

