Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $624.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.34. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.51, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

