Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $27,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

