Diversified Trust Co Has $455.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $455,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $611.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $612.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

