Short Interest in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Expands By 21.6%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,815,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Afbi LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after buying an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $611.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $589.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.03. The company has a market capitalization of $735.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $612.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

