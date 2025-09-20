Spring Capital Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.16. The stock has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

