Financial Advisory Corp Sells 12,428 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 7.4% of Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

