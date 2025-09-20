UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,928 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $336.72 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.19. The company has a market cap of $304.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

