Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 99.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $208.19 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.71, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,622 shares of company stock valued at $106,468,778. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

